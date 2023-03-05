Meet The 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Yash Joshi

Yash Joshi, a 17-year-old entrepreneur from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been making headlines after building a successful venture in the creator economy at such a young age. He is the founder and CEO of Wingsup Media, a company that manages the creator economy and helps YouTubers and content creators monetize their content.

Yash's entrepreneurial journey started when he was just 14 years old. He was always fascinated by the idea of running his own business, and with the support of his family, he started exploring different business ideas. Yash was drawn to the world of YouTube and social media, and he realized that there was a gap in the market for a company that could help creators earn revenue from their content.

With this idea in mind, Yash founded Wingsup Media in 2020. The company's main focus was to help creators grow their channels and monetize their content. Yash's knowledge of YouTube's algorithms and monetization strategies helped him attract clients who were struggling to earn revenue from their content.

Wingsup Media has since grown to become a multi-crore business, with a team of experts who help creators with everything from content creation to monetization strategies. The company has been instrumental in helping many creators achieve their goals and reach a wider audience.

At the age of 17, Yash has achieved what many people can only dream of. He is now a millionaire, and the valuation of Wingsup Media is also in crores. Yash plans to start his own label and production company in the future, which he believes will be a natural progression for his business.