Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release in 2020

New Delhi: On Aamir Khan's birthday this year, the actor announced Laal Singh Chaddha. Even much before it's release, the film created immense buzz owing to Aamir's popularity. The film has got its release date and it will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Announcing the date on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Mark the date... Aamir Khan's new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020... Stars Aamir in title role... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... #Viacom18Movies."

Laal Singh Chadha happens to be an official Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Earlier, talking about the film, Aamir told PTI, "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family."

In the same interview, Aamir revealed that he would don a turban "for some part of the film". Aamir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, however, bombed at the Box Office.