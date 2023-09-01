Abhishek Banerjee-Starrer ‘Stolen’ Releases Intriguing First Look at Venice Film Festival

New Delhi: Leaving audiences in awe and anticipation, the first look of actor Abhishek Banerjee from his upcoming film 'Stolen' has been unleashed. The striking image portrays the actor in a state of distress, with visible wounds, a battered appearance, a swollen eye, and haunting scars etched across his face.

This remarkable unveiling occurred on the grand stage of the Venice Film Festival, where 'Stolen' had its special premiere. Talking about the same, he says “ 'Stolen' is such an extraordinary film and it has been incredible working on it. It feels so special and I've immense gratitude to have received so much love for our film during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The standing ovation that our film received was an unforgettable moment and has been the biggest reward as an actor."

He further mentioned: "Here we are unveiling the first look image to thank our audiences for all the love they are sending in for the film and each one of us. This film marks as Abhishek Banerjee’s first film as lead and it received a five-minute-long standing ovation after the screening. 'Stolen' narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions. Recently, the actor basked into two successful releases on the same day, Dream Girl 2 and Aakhri Sach, which are two totally different genre.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Stree 2 and Vedaa.