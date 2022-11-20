Ajay Devgn-Tabu's crime-thriller Drishyam 2's SENSATIONAL performance at Box Office, collects Rs 36 crore in two days

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2', which arrived in cinemas on November 18, has been performing extremely well at the Box Office. As per reports, the film has managed to cross the first day collection of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and has become the third-best opening day post-pandemic after 'Brahmastra' and 'Sooryavanshi'. 'Drishyam 2' has managed to mint over Rs 36 crore in the first two days of its release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of the film. He wrote, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz."

Here's the day-wise collection of Drishyam 2:

Day 1: 15.38 cr

Day 2: Rs 21.59 cr

Released on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has opened to a positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office. The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfall at theatres has increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for 'Drishyam 2'.

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in February last year.

The story centres on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter. In 'Drishyam 2', Devgn has reprised his role of Vijay Salgoankar. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, besides the new entrant Akshaye Khanna.

'Drishyam 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.