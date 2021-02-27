हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ajay devgn film

Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi from this date

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The film is scheduled to be released in July this year.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is speculated to play a significant role in Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is confirmed to join the shoot from Saturday (February 27).

The recent teaser launch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's powerful big-screen character of Gangubai, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, has created massive buzz and much anticipation for the film. After much speculation, it is confirmed that the 'Tanhaji' star will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story and will join the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' team tomorrow at a grand set which has been created in Mumbai.

The film, which sees Ajay Devgn and Alia working together, also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia, will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

