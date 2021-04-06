हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' release postponed again, here's how Twitterati is reacting

Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi', starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has been indefinitely postponed again in view of rising cases of coronavirus. The film will now not release on April 30, 2021.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039; release postponed again, here&#039;s how Twitterati is reacting
File Photo

NEW DELHI: It's going to be a long wait for movie buffs before they see Akshay Kumar in his much-awaited cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty. The Akshay-Katrina Kaif starrer as once again been postponed amid the rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

The decision comes at a time when as per new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, cinema halls will remain shut temporarily with effect from April 5 amid a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

In June 2020, the makers had announced releasing 'Sooryavanshi' during Diwali. However, in October the movie was again postponed due to theatres being shut in Maharashtra and in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, we take a look at how social media users are reacting to the makers' decision to postpone the film release. 

Wishing the lead star cast of 'Sooryavanshi' - Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif a speedy recovery.

SooryavanshiRohit ShettyAkshay KumarCOVID-19 riseUddhav ThackerayCoronavirus
