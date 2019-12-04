Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' heads to China

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is enjoying his Midas touch at the Box Office these days. The actor was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Housefull4' which raked in huge moolah at the ticket counters and tickled the funnybones of fans as well.

Akki's 2018 hit film 'Gold', helmed by Reema Kagti has now headed to China and will be releasing in the neighbouring country on December 13, 2019. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details along with the new poster.

He wrote: #Gold goes to #China... Will release on 13 Dec 2019... Zee Studios International's fifth #Indian film to release in #China... Poster for local audience

#Gold goes to #China... Will release on 13 Dec 2019... Zee Studios International's fifth #Indian film to release in #China... Poster for local audience: pic.twitter.com/RQ9hRtqUMa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

'Gold' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

Television's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy made her smashing Bollywood debut with 'Gold'. Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.