RAKSHA BANDHAN

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
New Delhi: It can only be expected of an Akshay Kumar movie to go above and beyond to reach its audience. In an innovative step up in movie promotions, Akshay’s new movie Raksha Bandhan’s trailer will be played during the India vs West Indies cricket match series.

This isn't the first time that cinema has integrated cricket into a promo strategy. However, Aanand L Rai’s reasoning to do so is quite endearing. One would assume the move is slightly redundant since the trailer is already out. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, Aanand L Rai wanted to play the trailer during India vs West Indies cricket match solely because it is the match that gets televised on Doordarshan. Doordarshan is the only broadcast that gets the maximum reach in rural parts and all places in India. Thus this integration has been made in an effort to reach the audience in every nook and cranny of India.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of Rakshabandhan has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Raksha Bandhan featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on 11th August 2022.

 

