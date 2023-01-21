Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' check out pics

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz about Pooja Entertainment's upcoming massive action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale with never seen before action sets,crew from all over the world ,specialised technology and equipment. After months of extensive prep BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat with producers, the entire cast and crew and well-wishers from the film world who were part of this exciting moment.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.