topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' check out pics

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences.
  • Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' check out pics

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz about Pooja Entertainment's upcoming massive action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@jackkybhagnani)

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale with never seen before action sets,crew from all over the world ,specialised technology and equipment. After months of extensive prep BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat with producers, the entire cast and crew and well-wishers from the film world who were part of this exciting moment.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Live Tv

Bade Miyan Chote MiyanAkshay KumarTiger Shroff

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu