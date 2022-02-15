Akshay Kumar's badass avatar in new 'Bachchhan Paandey' poster is evil, 'kyunki bhai nahi, Godfather hain yeh!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's kitty is full of interesting projects. The makers have revealed his fierce look from Sajid Nadiadwala's big-ticket release of this year, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on March 18, 2022, the makers have unveiled Akshay's new look from the action-comedy today. They have also announced the trailer launch of Bachchhan Paandey scheduled for February 18 coinciding with producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

While the new release date of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has come as a breather for many especially Akshay Kumar's fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie is surely going to make a lot of buzz for its edgy look.

Also, do not miss the tagline of the poster reading 'kyunki bhai nahi, Godfather hain yeh!'

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’ respectively.