हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh kickstart 'Gully Boy' promotions—See pics

The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh kickstart &#039;Gully Boy&#039; promotions—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have joined forces for the first time in 'Gully Boy'. The super energetic souls will be seen sharing the screen space in this Zoya Akhtar directorial which is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14. And the lead pair is busy promoting the film on possible platforms.

Alia and Ranveer were recently clicked at a plush hotel where the promotions of the movie are in full swing. They took time out and obliged the paps with some clicks. Alia looks radiant in her light beige coloured front open dress while Ranveer is at his quirkiest best. Check out their pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia's dialogues from the movie have already gone viral on the internet and several fans have even started making videos on it using TikTok and Dubsmash.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.

The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Book your dates for 'Gully Boy' this Valentine!

 

Tags:
Alia BhattRanveer SinghGully Boygully boy promotionsBollywood
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues glorious run at Box Office

Must Watch

PT1M36S

UP Budget session: Opposition members hurl paper balls during Governor’s address

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close