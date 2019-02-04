हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's banter in 'Gully Boy' dialogue promo is too cute to miss—Watch

Alia's dialogues from the movie have already gone viral.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh&#039;s banter in &#039;Gully Boy&#039; dialogue promo is too cute to miss—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar's upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' is high on the buzz word as it features not just one but two incredible actors—Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This is for the first time that these two young and energetic souls have shared the screen space together.

Fans can't be more excited to watch their fresh chemistry on 70 mm screens. The makers have released the new dialogue promo of the movie and it shows the sweet, crazy banter exchanged between the duo. Check it out:



View this post on Instagram


Tu reply kyu kiya???? #ApniAlbina #GullyBoy

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia's dialogues from the movie have already gone viral on the internet and looks like after this one, 'Tu Reply Kyu Kiya' is going to be another one in the list.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

