New Delhi : Actor Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of her newly released Netflix film ‘Darlings’. This is also the actress's first project as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia shared King Khan’s review of the film and how the entire Khan family loved it. “Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yours for such lovely films.”

She further revealed that not just SRK, but his Gauri and kids Suhana and Aryan also loved it. “They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana (Khan) saw it two times. The second she saw I was ‘guts you have seen this for the second time’,” the actor added.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of ‘The Archies’ for Netflix. Along with her, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also be making their debuts.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ released on Netflix this Friday and highlights the issue of domestic violence through the genre of dark comedy. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Badrunissa Shaikh who kidnaps and beats her husband Hamza (Vijay Varma) after suffering domestic abuse at his hands. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Upon release, ‘Darlings’ received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences alike, who praised the story as well as Bhatt’s performance in the film.

Earlier, the film had received negative reviews from a section of Twitterati’s after the trailer showed her abusing her husband in the film. The netizens had even started the hashtag Boycott Alia Bhatt and Boycott Darlings on a micro-blogging website.

Apart from ‘Darlings’, Alia is also eyeing the release of Ayan Mukherjee’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’. The actor is busy promoting the film these days with husband Ranbir Kapoor.