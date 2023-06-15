Allu Arjun's Swanky New Theatre To Make Grand Debut With Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush

New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s new cinema venture AAA films in Hyderabad will commence operations on June 16 with the highly-anticipated release 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut, this magnum opus is already been blessed with a great response. The pan-India release has not only received word-of-mouth praise from all over but garnered an astounding advance opening overseas. With just a day left for 'Adipurush' to finally arrive in theatres, the bumper response from the audience has instilled confidence amongst theatre owners of the film making a bumper opening at the Box Office.

ADIPURUSH TICKET PRICE HIKE

As far as Adipurush's advance booking is considered, he also shared a Telangana government's notice of hiking the ticket price by Rs 50. He tweeted: Telangana Govt permits hike of ₹50 per #Adipurush ticket for single screens! 4 am shows

As per a Times Now report, a few cinema halls are selling Adipurush tickets priced as high as Rs 2000. In Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out, Rs 1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold) are also houseful.

In Noida, tickets as high as Rs 1650 (Recliner) are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. For comparison, The Flash tickets are available at Rs 1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. These are for premium seats.

Tickets are also priced ranging between Rs 250-Rs 500 are also available.

ADIPURUSH TRAILER

'Adipurush' is inspired by the epic Ramayana and will see Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti as Janaki (based on Sita) and Saif as Ravana (Rawan). It's directed by Om Raut, who previously helmed Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It has received a U/A certificate.

Ever since ‘Adipurush’ has been announced, fans are constantly hailing the pan-India star for his portrayal of Lord Ram. As the trailer of the film has left the netizens going gaga over Prabhas and his magnificent persona, the pan-India star, who enjoys global fandom, is also not leaving any chance to express his gratitude to his fans.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.