Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's Kiss In Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Sparks Controversy, Leaves Viewers In Disbelief

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru' was released by the makers on Wednesday (June 14). The trailer features some steamy chemistry between the lead pair - Nawazuddin and Avneet, which has sparked a massive backlash online. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood. Nawazuddin (Sheru), plays a struggling actor in Mumbai, who gets married to Avneet (Tiku), who dreams of moving out of Bhopal and find a footing in 'The City Of Dreams' Mumbai. The trailer shows a liplock scene between Nawazuddin and Avneet which has shocked netizens, owing to the 27-year age gap between them.

Soon after the trailer was dropped by the makers, netizens began questioning the huge gap between the lead pair and their casting as lovers in the film. A few also criticised for adding a kiss scene between the actors and trolled Kangana for it.

TIKU WEDS SHERU TRAILER

A user wrote, "Can't defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider."

Another one said, "Gross also what is up with Nawaaz's movie choices?"

"This is just nasty, Avneet was probably 20 when the shooting of this movie started, she is also highly sexualised in the trailer," wrote a third user.

Nawaz kissing 28 years younger avneet __ :- pic.twitter.com/xSPvYxWJRH — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) June 14, 2023

Ha ye to teaser the bas _ June 14, 2023

Kya hua h kuch samjh ni aaya bawal kyun — m_b__ (@kudi_anjaani_) June 14, 2023

Avneet Kaur will be making her debut in Bollywood with the film.

Speaking of the film, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is an upcoming romantic-drama and a dark satire film, directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Zakir Hussain and Vipin Sharma in key roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

IRRFAN KHAN WAS THE FIRST CHOICE AS MALE LEAD

Producer Kangana recently disclosed that said she and Irrfan Khan were initially supposed to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. She said the project was previously titled 'Divine Lovers'. "This is very special. This film was launched before. Initially, Irrfan sahab and I were supposed to do this film. It must be about six-seven years ago. You all came for its launch event and the name of the film then was 'Divine Lovers'," the actor-producer told reporters here.

"When he came to me after many years, so a big problem was that Irrfan Sahab was nowhere around us and that demotivated us. The second problem was that we needed the Kangana of 10 years ago, the Kangana who had the dream of big city in her eyes, the Kangana who was hoping to be a part of Bollywood. I also said 'Let it be Kabir, this is not going to work now'," she recalled. The actor said she then pitched the movie to Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at streaming service Prime Video, who "lapped it up".