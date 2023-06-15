Shah Rukh Khan Gets Forcibly Kissed By Fan At Event, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Upset

New Delhi: One of the biggest superstars not just in the country but the world, Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to bizarre fan encounters. The actor, who has been lately travelling a lot due to his professional commitments, has witnessed some good, bad and crazy moments with his fans in the recent past. Shah Rukh was in Dubai on Tuesday as he took part in a promotional event for a real estate brand. However, a video from the event has gone viral on the internet in which a crazy female fan is seen grabbing Shah Rukh by the neck and kissing him on the cheek.



The video shows Shah Rukh Khan walking in the backstage area with his bodyguards and manager Pooja Dadlani. The actor looked dapper as ever in a black blazer and trousers. A man shakes hands with the 'Pathaan' star and then kisses his hand before hugging him. Soon after, a woman approaches him and asks him if she could kiss him. Before Shah Rukh could say anything to her, she grabbed his face and planted a kiss on his cheeks. The lady is then walking away grinning with joy at what she just did with the superstar.



The video is now grabbing everyone’s eyeballs on social media, and netizens found it quite inappropriate.



"Jail me daalo ladki ko (Put the girl in jail)," wrote one.



"That gossip waali aunty smile after the kiss. So cringe," wrote another.



"Let's see a middle aged short guy do exactly the same with Madhuri or Sridevi or Kareena and get away with it," commented a person.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor made his comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years with YRF's blockbuster film 'Pathaan'. For the uninitiated, the action-thriller crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the Box Office worldwide. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which is slated for release on September 7, 2023.



He also has Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki' where he will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.

