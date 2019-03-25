Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' frenzy continues at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's intense thriller 'Badla' has struck the right chord with the audiences. The positive word of mouth publicity has pushed the cine-goers to watch this movie and this, in turn, has helped mint huge moolah.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#Badla trends well in Weekend 3, despite reduction in screens/shows + a new opponent in cineplexes [#Kesari]... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 74.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 88.25 cr.”

#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 38 cr

Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.47 cr

Total: ₹ 74.79 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT.#Badla benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 10

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 18

After the stupendous success of 'Pink', fans saw Big B and Taapsee in yet another spell-binding entertainer. 'Badla' has been directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who has a knack for handling such genres.

'Badla' is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The movie released on International Women's Day—March 8.

Beside the lead pair, 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.