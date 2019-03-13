Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Badla' maintains solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: After 'Pink', megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu shared screen space in 'Badla', a thriller by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie which released on International Women's Day—March 8, has opened to rave reviews and strong word of mouth publicity has helped it push further at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Badla is displaying strong legs at the BO... Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 4 [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ Week 1, which is excellent... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 30.80 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.34 cr.”

'Badla' is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Ghosh is known for handling the thriller genre with utmost ease and perfection. 'Badla' has got a solid postitive feedback from the masses and that will reflect on the moolah it makes this week.

The movie also features Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal parts.

Have you seen the film as yet?