close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to make cameo in Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen making a short guest appearance in Vikram Gokhale's upcoming Marathi film.

Amitabh Bachchan to make cameo in Vikram Gokhale&#039;s Marathi film

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen making a short guest appearance in Vikram Gokhale's upcoming Marathi film.

"Now off again for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film," Amitabh wrote in his blog.

The 76-year-old thespian has to still finish bits for his next film "Jhund", directed by Nagraj Manjule.

"And for the next two days finish patch work for 'Jhund' and then back to 'Chehre' and then on to Shoojit film 'Gulabo Sitabo'," he added.

"Jhund" is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. In the film, Big B plays the role of a professor who motivates street children to build a soccer team.

The actor will also be seen in fantasy adventure film "Brahmastra".

Amitabh has also been roped in for a family comedy "Gulabo Sitabo" with Ayushmann Khurrana and a thriller titled "Chehre" with Emraan Hashmi. 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanVikram Gokhale
Next
Story

Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao wrap up 'Made in China' shoot

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Opposition parties to convene at the Constitution Club in Delhi today