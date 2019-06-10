close

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor sweats it out prepping for 'Malang'

Anil Kapoor sweats it out prepping for &#039;Malang&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Anil Kapoor is working hard to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film 'Malang'.

The 62-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen running in the park while a voice in the background encouraged him to push.

Towards the end of the video, Anil picks up speed. "And it's begun! #Malang shoot prep! Here's to new beginnings!" Anil captioned the video.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh and is the first project for all four actors together.

'Malang' will be a revenge drama which will be directed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2', which was a hit.

Reportedly, 'Malang' will be shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Anil will next be seen in 'Pagalpanti' and 'Takht'.

