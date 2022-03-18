हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' hits a century, mints Rs 106.80 crores

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. 

Anupam Kher&#039;s &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; hits a century, mints Rs 106.80 crores

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is continuing its winning streak at the box office. 

The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club. 

The news was shared by the director on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi. 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. 

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. 

