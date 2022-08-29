NewsEntertainmentMovies
Anushka Sharma shares BTS video from the sets of Chakda Xpress; WATCH

Anushka Sharma shared a BTS video from her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. Based on the life of veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film marks Anushka's return to acting after 'Zero' in 2018.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Anushka Sharma dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming movie `Chakda Xpress`
  • The film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami
  • It marks her comeback to movies after 'Zero'

Anushka Sharma shares BTS video from the sets of Chakda Xpress; WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming movie `Chakda Xpress` on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the `Sultan` actor treated fans with glimpses of her new project. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Here`s a glimpse into the Chakda Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy."  

The video featured scenes from the script session, shots of Anushka on sets and ground, to Jhulan Goswami training Anushka. The director of the film gave the voice-over and the details about the movie. As soon as the video was posted, the actor`s fans and friends of the industry chimed into the comment section. Anushka's husband cricketer Virat Kohli reacted with heart emojis. Also, the legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami dropped heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

`Chakda Xpress` marks the comeback of the `Dil Dhadakane Do` actor after her last release `Zero` in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, `Chakda Xpress` is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.  

The `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special video in the beginning of 2022. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her. Now, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix. 

