Anushka Sharma wraps ‘Chakda Xpress’ with a cake-cutting ceremony with Jhulan Goswami- PICS

Mumbai: The shooting for Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited film ‘Chakda Xpress’ has come to an end. Announcing the wrap, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot. She also informed that ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami gave the final clap to bring an end to the shoot.

"It`s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot," she captioned the post. In the pictures, Anushka is seen cutting the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. The other picture is of the actress hugging the director as the entire team claps for them. Anushka is dressed in a cricket jersey with cropped hair to resemble Jhulan.

Directed by Prosit Roy, `Chakda Xpress` is a sports biopic inspired by the incredible story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket taker in the history of women’s cricket and an inspiration to an entire generation of sportswomen.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film marks Anushka Sharma’s return to movies after daughter Vamika’s birth. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(With ANI inputs)