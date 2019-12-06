Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' tweet review: Check first reactions

New Delhi: B-Towners Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon joined forces for their first-ever period drama 'Panipat' helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie tells the tale of the lost battle of Panipat. Classic actor Sanjay Dutt plays Ahmad Shah Abdali in the movie.

The trailer of 'Panipat' presented the valour and pride of a Maratha warrior fighting for his countrymen against an enemy. In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively.

The film has opened in theatres today and Divyanshi Sharma of ZeeNews.com is watching 'Panipat' currently. Check out her first reactions here:

#Panipat has been helmed by @AshGowariker and is based on the third battle of Panipat fought in 1761. — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) December 6, 2019