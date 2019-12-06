हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panipat

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' tweet review: Check first reactions

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Panipat' has hit the screens today. 

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Panipat&#039; tweet review: Check first reactions

New Delhi: B-Towners Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon joined forces for their first-ever period drama 'Panipat' helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie tells the tale of the lost battle of Panipat. Classic actor Sanjay Dutt plays Ahmad Shah Abdali in the movie.

The trailer of 'Panipat' presented the valour and pride of a Maratha warrior fighting for his countrymen against an enemy. In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively.

The film has opened in theatres today and Divyanshi Sharma of ZeeNews.com is watching 'Panipat' currently. Check out her first reactions here:

Panipatpanipat tweet reviewpanipat reviewArjun KapoorKriti SanonSanjay Dutt
