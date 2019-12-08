Arjun Kapoor's Panipat gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: After a rather slow start at the Box Office, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat has picked up the pace at the Box Office. The period drama was released on the same day as Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with a strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Adarsh shared the statewise collections of the film. He wrote, "#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...

#Mumbai: 1.77 cr, 2.74 cr

#DelhiUP: 62 L, 81 L

#Punjab: 27 L, 37 L

#Rajasthan: 16 L, 19 L

#CI: 13 L, 15 L

#CP: 23 L, 29 L

#Nizam: 39 L, 47 L

#Mysore: 19 L, 28 L

#WestBengal: 13 L, 19 L

#Bihar: 9 L, 11 L."

The film has also performed decently at the international markets. Taran shared the international collections as well on social media, "#Panipat - #Overseas - Day 1 + 2 total: $ 562k [₹ 4.01 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 205k

⭐ #UAE + #GCC [incl Thu]: $ 221k

⭐ #UK: $ 36k

⭐ #ANZ + #Fiji: $ 43k

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat released on December 6, 2019.