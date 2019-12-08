हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panipat

Arjun Kapoor's Panipat gains momentum at Box Office

After a rather slow start at the Box Office, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat has picked up the pace at the Box Office. The period drama was released on the same day as Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s Panipat gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: After a rather slow start at the Box Office, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat has picked up the pace at the Box Office. The period drama was released on the same day as Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with a strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, Adarsh shared the statewise collections of the film. He wrote, "#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...
#Mumbai: 1.77 cr, 2.74 cr
#DelhiUP: 62 L, 81 L
#Punjab: 27 L, 37 L
#Rajasthan: 16 L, 19 L
#CI: 13 L, 15 L
#CP: 23 L, 29 L
#Nizam: 39 L, 47 L
#Mysore: 19 L, 28 L
#WestBengal: 13 L, 19 L
#Bihar: 9 L, 11 L."

The film has also performed decently at the international markets. Taran shared the international collections as well on social media, "#Panipat - #Overseas - Day 1 + 2 total: $ 562k [₹ 4.01 cr]... Key markets...
⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 205k
⭐ #UAE + #GCC [incl Thu]: $ 221k
⭐ #UK: $ 36k
⭐ #ANZ + #Fiji: $ 43k

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. 

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat released on December 6, 2019.

Tags:
PanipatArjun KapoorKriti SanonSanjay Dutt
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is unstoppable at the Box Office

Must Watch

PT4M33S

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch exclusive Ground Report