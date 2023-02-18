topStoriesenglish2574893
KRITI SANON

Audience Goes Crazy Over Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada,' Check out Twitter Reactions

Kriti's hot looks, charming personality and stunning presence have mesmerised the audience. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 09:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kriti's hot looks, charming personality and stunning presence have mesmerised the audience.
  • The film sees Kartik and Kriti reuniting after 'Luka Chuppi' and their chemistry is breathtaking, no doubt they are one of the best on screen pair of this generation.

Audience Goes Crazy Over Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada,' Check out Twitter Reactions

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses in the industry currently, she has always been loved on screen and her fan base is rapidly increasing everyday. In her recent released film, 'Shehzada', Kriti Sanon steps into the shoes of the character of Samara and lights up the screen every time she appears in the film. 

Kriti's hot looks, charming personality and stunning presence have mesmerised the audience. The film sees Kartik and Kriti reuniting after 'Luka Chuppi' and their chemistry is breathtaking, no doubt they are one of the best on-screen pair of this generation. 

 

 

 

 

Taking to social media her fans are going crazy over her character in the film. 

On the work front, some of Kriti's upcoming films include Ganapath, The Crew with Kareena and Tabu, Adipurush with Prabhas, and Untitled Next with Shahid.

