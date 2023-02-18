Audience Goes Crazy Over Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada,' Check out Twitter Reactions

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses in the industry currently, she has always been loved on screen and her fan base is rapidly increasing everyday. In her recent released film, 'Shehzada', Kriti Sanon steps into the shoes of the character of Samara and lights up the screen every time she appears in the film.

Kriti's hot looks, charming personality and stunning presence have mesmerised the audience. The film sees Kartik and Kriti reuniting after 'Luka Chuppi' and their chemistry is breathtaking, no doubt they are one of the best on-screen pair of this generation.

@kritisanon Movie is damn awsome , you did your samara part so well and nicely tht every shot was treat for fans to watch this film, complete family entertaining, romance, action and humor package #KritiSanon #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/bxb9dZ6Rqr — Karitiadmirer (@karitiadmirer) February 18, 2023

I am really happy watching Samara's part, I mean thanks to the team they really gave quite weight on her character . Her personality is really cool and really loved all of her scenes specially her bonding with Bantu and her banter with Raj (Iykyk)#KritiSanon #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/SBgtRS8FAM — Harshit_Shehzada (@Harshit84128245) February 18, 2023

Samara has to be my fav character in the entire movie. Her straightforward answers,her look, her personality and her attitude looked so charismatic. @kritisanon you were amazing darling! #shehzada #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/qmvowu4Zq7 February 17, 2023

@kritisanon , I mean how can someone look so beautiful while riding a bicycle .Such a stunner

Pretty Sanon for a reason . Our Boss Lady Samara , I'm in love with Samara honestly. Thank you Kriti for doing this role #KritiSanon#IloveShehzada#Shehzada pic.twitter.com/HkJ2k9Yp8n — Harshit_Shehzada (@Harshit84128245) February 18, 2023

Taking to social media her fans are going crazy over her character in the film.

On the work front, some of Kriti's upcoming films include Ganapath, The Crew with Kareena and Tabu, Adipurush with Prabhas, and Untitled Next with Shahid.