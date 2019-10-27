Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala to release on November 7

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala and Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman are coincidentally made on the same concept.The makers are at loggerheads ever since the trailers have been released and there have been changes in the release dates too.

Earlier the two films were set to release on November 15 but Udja Chaman makers preponed their release date. They will now release the film on November 1. Soon after they announced their new release date, rumours suggested that Bala will release on October 31. However, now Ayushmann himself has taken to social media to confirm that the film will only release on November 7.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a note that read, "On this auspicious day of Diwali, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films have decided that we will release our film Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the title role on our original release date of 7th November, putting an end to much speculation.

Jyoti Deshpande President of the RIL Media & Entertainment business said " Ours is the one and only original Bala and in the best interest of business of theatre owners, our fellow producers and audience convenience we will do select preview of our film as planned on 7th November and re/ease it widely across nationwide cinemas on Friday the 8th of November. Diwali is an auspicious occasion to show grace and positivity and that's exactly what we believe in. We have made a film that audiences are going to love and this decision comes from that confidence and conviction". "

He captioned it, "Aa raha hai #Bala aapse milne on 7th November. Happy Diwali! :)"

Based on the struggles of a man battling pre-mature balding, Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.