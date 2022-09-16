Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl 2' teaser dropped, film to release on THIS date!



New Delhi: The release date for Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer `Dream Girl 2` has been dropped on Friday, along with the film`s first teaser.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser, announcing the June 29, 2023 release date. In the social media post`s caption, he wrote, "Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

The short teaser gave a sneak peak into the second part of the Dream Girl` franchise and also introduced the upcoming film`s cast members. Joining the leading pair will be actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.`Dream Girl 2` traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Ananya) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Speaking about the film, in a statement, Ayushmann said, "I am super stoked about `Dream Girl 2!` This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and its exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to see the audience reaction to our chemistry."

Ananya added, "I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. I`m so grateful to be working with the most talented ensemble and ofcourse the captain of our ship, the super Raaj sir. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl. Can`t wait for the audiences to see it."