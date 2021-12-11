हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' mints Rs 3.75 cr on Day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is doing a fine job at the Box-Office. Talking about the Day-1 collection, the film has minted Rs 3.75 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani-starrer &#039;Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui&#039; mints Rs 3.75 cr on Day 1
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1a Other metros ordinary/lowa Mass circuits dulla Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend totala Fri a, 3.75 cr. #India biz."

 

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

 

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaVaani KapoorChandigarh Kare AashiquiDay 1 collectionBox-OfficeTaran Adarsh
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to announce Brahmastra release date with poster launch in Delhi

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Gogoi decodes his journey from 'My Lord' to 'Member of Parliament'