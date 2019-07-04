close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' maintains a solid grip at the Box Office

The movie released on June 28, 2019. Despite facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', 'Article 15' has managed to earn rave reviews.

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again delivered a power-packed performance in Anubhav Sinha directorial 'Article 15'. The movie has maintained its solid grip at the Box Office and is expected to fare better in coming days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz.

The critics and masses have given it a big thumbs up and hailed the performances.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he has essayed a police officer on-screen.

 

article 15article 15 box office collectionsarticle 15 collectionsAyushmann Khurrana
