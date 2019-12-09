Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala stalls at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing Bala has exhausted its run at the Box Office after several successful weeks. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam alongside Ayushmann.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the collections. He wrote, "#Bala is coming to an end of its run... [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, Sat 25 lakhs, Sun 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.99 cr. #India biz."

Bala became Ayushmann's third film to cross Rs 100 crore mark while it was Bhumi's second entry into the club

The film revolves around the struggles of a man facing premature balding. It struck a chord with the audience and Ayushmann's perfect portrayal of his character made it super relatable.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmanna and Yami, the film stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.