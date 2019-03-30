Badla: Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu starrer maintains stronghold at box office

New Delhi: After leaving us with some things to ponder about in 'Pink', Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu teamed up for the crime -thriller 'Badla'. The film opened up to a good start at box office and the positive word of mouth took its collections up. Perhaps it is due to its intense and gripping storyline that inspite of new releases, it remains unfazed.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film.

He wrote, “#Badla stays strong, despite new films [#Junglee and #Notebook] and holdover title [#Kesari] dividing the biz... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 93.38 cr.”

The film released on the occasion of International Women's Day and received a thumbs up from critics as well as the audience.

'Badla' is a thriller film in which Taapsee plays the victim who calls a lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan) when she is being framed for murder.

The film has been helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

'Badla' is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo'.