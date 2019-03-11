हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badla

Badla Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer witnesses a jump

The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's latest outing 'Badla' has received a solid word of mouth publicity and that has pushed it ahead at the ticket counters. The movie brings back Big B and Taapsee Pannu together on-screen after 'Pink'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status... Metros/multiplexes splendid... Tier-2 cities join the party on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 23.20 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 27.38 cr.”

The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh of 'Kahaani' fame, who is credited with handling this genre with utmost perfection.

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.

 

 

Badla, badla collections, Amitabh Bachchan, badla box office collections, Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan, SRK
