badla collections

Badla Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer stays strong

'Badla' has passed the crucial Monday test and now all eyes are set on how it fares at the Box Office this whole week.

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's latest outing 'Badla' has ticked all the right boxes at the Box Office. The audience, as well as the critics, have given it a big thumbs up and why not, after all, Ghosh is known for handling the thriller genre with utmost perfection.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: #Badla is very strong on Day 4... A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay... Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will prove beneficial... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 31.80 cr.

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike. The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh of 'Kahaani' fame.

Have you seen the thriller yet?

 

 

badla collectionsBadlaAmitabh Bachchanbadla box office collectionsTaapsee PannuShah Rukh KhanSRK
