Badla

Badla overseas Box Office collections—Check report card

The film has done incredibly well in overseas markets.

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's intense thriller 'Badla' has created a storm internationally as well. The film not only is getting rave reviews in the domestic market but is also trending strongly in international circuits as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Badla is super-strong in the international arena... Total after Weekend 2: $ 3.700 mn [₹ 25.38 cr]... Few territories yet to report...

USA+Canada: $ 1.32 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.45 mn

Australia: $ 224k

UK: $ 213k

RoW: $ 493k

#Overseas

It has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for delivering thrillers and intense movies. It is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. They were first seen together in 2016 hit 'Pink'. 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

The movie released on International Women's Day—March 8.

 

