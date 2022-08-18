New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is considered as one of the most bankable and versatile actors in the film industry. While she has given really amazing performances in films like ‘Mimi’ and ‘Luka Chhupi’, one role that truly made its place in audiences’ heart is Bitti Mishra from ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film has marked five years since its release.

One of the most outgoing, free, bubbly, independent and fun characters of Kriti Sanon, ‘Bitti’ has taught many of us to live life on our own terms.

While the audiences highly related to the character, the performance proved to be a turning point in her career. ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ was also one of the films that really showed us her mettle as an actor and only set a benchmark for performances that came after such as ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Mimi’, and many more.

Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles, ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ was released in 2017 and garnered both critical and commercial success. The film traces the life of ‘Bitti’ who gets fascinated by a book called ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ and associates herself with the lead character. The film also fetched Best Director Award for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Best Supporting Actor Award for Rajkummar Rao at the Filmfare Awards that year.

Since her debut in 2014 with ‘Heropanti’, Kriti has never shied away from experimenting with different kinds of roles and also gives her audiences something new to look out for. On the work front, the actress has a massive lineup of films including ‘Adipurush’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’, and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.