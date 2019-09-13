Bhoot Part One: Vicky Kaushal unveils new poster of the film on Friday the 13th—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Friday the 13th and unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film titled 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh.

In the poster, Vicky can be seen trying to make his way out of the water as a ghost keeps pulling him in.

Along with sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, “Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot

@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@ShashankKhaitan@bhumipednekar@Bps_91@DharmaMovies@ZeeStudios_”

This is the first time that the 'Uri' actor has been roped in for a horror film. Fans are quite excited for the same and are eager to watch Vicky light up the silver screen with his presence.

The film's shoot had been wrapped up about a week ago. Post the wrap, Kaushal shared a pic on Instagram captioning it as, “Rolled our last shot for ‘BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship’ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot .."

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' will hit the silver screens on November 15 this year.