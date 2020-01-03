हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' first look: Presenting Ajay Devgn as IAF officer Vijay Karnik

 Ajay Devgn has totally impressed the internet and us with his look from forthcoming film 'Bhuj The Pride Of India'.

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' first look: Presenting Ajay Devgn as IAF officer Vijay Karnik
Images Credits: Twitter/@AbhishekDudhai6

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has totally impressed the internet and us with his look from forthcoming film 'Bhuj The Pride Of India', in which he plays an Indian Air Force officer. The first look of the film released on Thursday. He plays Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. In the photo, the actor can be seen donning the uniform with pride and sports a serious expression amidst an Air Force aircraft in the background. 

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' is Ajay's Independence Day-special release. Sharing the first look from the film, director Abhishek Dudhaiya wrote, "It's a privilege to present Ajay Devgn's first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film 'Bhuj The Pride Of India."

Presenting Ajay Devgn as IAF officer Vijay Karnik in 'Bhuj The Pride Of India':

The film celebrates the courage of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat, who played a pivotal part in India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik will play in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. 

Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk also star in 'Bhuj The Pride Of India'.

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' releases on August 14, 2020. 

As of now, Ajay Devgn is busy promoting 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which releases on January 10.  

