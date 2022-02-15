Bhumi Pednekar on Badhaai Do reviews: 'It sparked a conversation, let's be inclusive and vocal about issues'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is over the moon as her delightfully sensitive performance in Badhaai Do is garnering tremendously a great response from fans.

Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled that people are enjoying the film and her acting thoroughly and says it was always the intent of the director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make an entertaining film since it was highlighting an issue that needed to be spoken about.

The versatile actor said, “When you choose a sensitive film or a character like Badhaai Do, you want a large cross-section of the audience to enjoy the film and be entertained because that’s how you bring about positive change in society. It is so heartwarming to see that media has appreciated my performance, the film so much and it is overwhelming to see the review of audiences pouring in after they are watching this special movie.”

Bhumi added, “In the digital age, you get feedback in an instant because of social media and my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing due to all the lovely praise for the film and my performance from people who are getting moved by the subject of Badhaai Do. We wanted to highlight a reality that exists so that people can rally together and request for a necessary change to happen.”

Bhumi is happy that Badhaai Do has started a conversation about the need for change and is hopeful that it will create a positive impact on the minds of audiences.

She said, “I’m thrilled with how the film has sparked a conversation and I hope in the days to come, it reaches out to a wide set of audiences with the strong praise that the film is carrying currently. For me, I always want to do projects that have its heart in the right place and Badhaai Do has that in spades.”

She added, “My character, Sumi is very special to me because I have never played myself this raw. I hope I have, in a small way, contributed to widening the mindset of people towards the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Their issues are our issues. Let’s be inclusive and let’s be vocal about it.”