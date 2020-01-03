Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana`s `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan`. The actor had also shared screen space with Ayushmann in the previous instalment of the franchise `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan`.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the first glimpse from the movie in which Pednekar is seen riding a bike. The flick is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. It will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

The film based on homosexuality aims at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner.

`Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' stars Neena Gupta, Manvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao besides Ayushmann Khurrana.