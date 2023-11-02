Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of Esha Deol You Can Binge Today

New Delhi: Esha Deol is an Indian actress who has appeared in Hindi films. She is the daughter of actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Deol made her acting debut in the 2003 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, for which she received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Esha Deol is a talented actress who has starred in several successful films. She is known for her versatility and her ability to play a variety of roles. She is also known for her dedication to her craft and her willingness to take on challenging roles. She has since starred in several films, including Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, and No Entry.

Here Is A List Of Her Top 5 Movies:

1. Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2003)

Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe is a romantic comedy film directed by Vinay Shukla. The film stars Esha Deol as Priya, a young woman who falls in love with Arjun (Aftab Shivdasani), a man from a different social class. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deol won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

2. Yuva (2004)

Yuva is a political thriller film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Esha Deol as Latika, a young woman who is caught in a love triangle between three men from different social classes. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deol was praised for her performance.

3. Dhoom (2004)

Dhoom is an action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. The film stars Esha Deol as Sheena, a police officer who is assigned to catch a group of bike thieves. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deol was praised for her performance.

4. Kaal (2005)

Kaal is a supernatural thriller film directed by Soham Shah. The film stars Esha Deol as Riya, a young woman who is on vacation with her friends when they are attacked by a supernatural force. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deol was praised for her performance.

5. No Entry (2005)

No Entry is a comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Esha Deol as Sanjana, a young woman who is engaged to three different men. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Deol was praised for her performance.