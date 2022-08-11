New Delhi: While filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to bring a whole new kind of mystery drama with Dobaaraa, the film has started to roll over the heads of the masses much before its release.

The film has already made its presence at the prestigious film festivals of the world and recently the director-actor duo Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu also left for Melbourne where the film is scheduled to screen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Having set its feet globally, the film is now raging among the netizens with #CancelDobaaraa in India.

While the director and the lead actress of the film were asked about films in Bollywood getting Boycott, they urged the audience to Boycott their next Dobaaraa. Audiences took that on them and have started a trend on social media calling it #CancelDobaaraa.

Boycott these fake people who always ready to defame india and it's culture for publicity #CancelDobaaraa pic.twitter.com/3sT1ajD1Va — (@ThatLazyGirll) August 10, 2022

Boycott this movie, she is doing this everytime and we can not accepted #CancelDobaaraa @anuragkashyap72 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/2FYsHI1N32 — Nandini panchal (@Nandini1065) August 10, 2022

The director-actor duo has seen taking the boycott trends in a welcoming way which made it a buzzing trend on social media. While giving fire to this trend the netizens were seen posting:

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on August 19, 2022, at the cinemas near you.