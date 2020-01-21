Check new quirky poster of Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'!

New Delhi: B-Town actor Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The actor will be seen along with classic actress Tabu for the very first time on-screen. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F will be seen making her debut into the showbiz world with this uber-cool father-daughter story.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the new quirky poster of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Twitter. He wrote: Arriving on 31 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by Nitin Kakkar.

The movie is directed by Nikhil Kakkar and is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively.

The makers released the trailer a few days back and it received all the love on social media. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences.

So, are you ready to watch it this month end?