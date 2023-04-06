Cirkus On Tata Play: Reasons Why You Must Watch Ranveer Singh's Comedy Of Errors

New Delhi: Get ready for a dazzling display of jaw-dropping acrobatics, death-defying stunts, and heart-stopping performances as the circus comes to town in the electrifying new movie, ‘Cirkus’, on Tata Play’s Bollywood Premiere. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, this visually stunning movie takes you on a wild and captivating journey through the world of circus, complete with all its glitz, magic, and drama.

With its heart-pumping performances, ‘Cirkus’ promises to keep you on the edge of your seat and is a cinematic extravaganza not to be missed. So, grab some popcorn and get ready to be mesmerised by the most incredible show, ‘Cirkus’, streaming exclusively on Tata Play Bollywood Premiere from 6th April. Here are the four reasons why this film should be on your watchlist!

Tried and Tested Concept but with a new twist

The film is based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors' and follows the classic plot of two sets of identical twins who get separated at birth and meet again years later. The resulting confusion and chaos make for an engaging and entertaining plot. In addition, the concept adds an exciting layer to the movie, making it stand out from the rest. Bollywood has proved the twin separation and union of a twin as a concept and has proved it to be a super hit phenomenon, and ‘Cirkus’ does absolute justice to it.

Star-Studded Cast

'Cirkus' features an impressive ensemble cast, including power-packed performer Ranveer Singh with a multitalented star cast of Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jonny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Murali Sharma, among others. Their performances will keep you hooked to the screen from start to finish. Moreover, they all ensure to bring their unique flair and energy to the film.

Rohit Shetty’s signature style direction

‘Cirkus’ is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced jointly by Rohit Shetty Production and T-series, a Bollywood veteran known for his blockbuster hits in the cop universe such as the "Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi." With his unique style and vision, Shetty brings a fresh perspective to the movie, making it a must-watch. Rohit always steps up while making any movie to keep his audience engaged, and his movies are the perfect family watch, as he offers entertainment, laughter, and a heart-warming story that can be enjoyed by all members of the family.

Worthwhile Playlist

The film features peppy music composed by Amar Mohile and sung by talented singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Lijo George-DJ Chetas. The songs are sure to get you grooving in your seat. Bollywood movies are famous for their music, and ‘Cirkus’ is no exception. The film features catchy songs that will have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time.