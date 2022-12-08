topStoriesenglish
Cirkus song Current Laga Re: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dance their heart out in this power-packed number- Watch

Cirkus new song 'Current Laga Re' has been launched today. The song features Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance along with him.

Mumbai: The song `Current Laga Re` from the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer `Cirkus` was launched on Thursday at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai. The song, which has the potential to become a superhit and to play at parties during the holiday season, has been composed jointly by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. 

It features Ranveer`s wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance donning Tamil ethnic wear. Ranveer as usual is at his energetic best as he can be lending a whole different vibe to the song with his moves. 

It starts off with a traditional Tamil melody on the lines of `Titli` from the Deepika-starrer 2013 release `Chennai Express`. It then progresses into a full-blown dance number with thumping beats arranged over a Tamil folk percussion pattern. 

The Tamil influences are visible with the use of words like `lungi` in the lyrics, a prominent nadaswaram section and of course the Tamil rap lyrics penned by Hari. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz who has tracks like `Saree Ke Fall Sa`, `Radio`, `Tukur Tukur` and several others to his credit. Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George have also lent their voices to the song. 

`Cirkus` directed by Rohit Shetty is releasing in cinemas on December 23, 2022. 

