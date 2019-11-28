'Commando 3' is a big-budget film: Director Aditya Datt

Mumbai: Aditya Datt directs "Commando 3", which hits theatres on November 29. The filmmaker sounds confident that this time the franchise hero Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra, played by Vidyut Jammwal, will leave an impact on the audience mind.

"Taking the 'Commando' franchise forward, I have given it my take of believability through the way I have narrated and technically treated the scenes. The action, being a strong point of the movie, will also be backed by strong motives. This time the audience will feel what (the franchise hero) Karan Singh Dogra feels and does in the film. They will be on the journey with him," said Aditya, the grandson of legendary lyricist, the late Anand Bakshi.

The director is hopeful "Commando 3" will create a buzz. "I believe my films have always been profitable ventures for the producers -- from Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Table No 21. Yes, the budgets were much smaller than 'Commando 3', so the box office number were justified. 'Commando 3' is a fullfledged big-budget film. Hence, I expect the numbers to be as big," he said.

"Commando 3" is a hardcore action film, and Aditya is eager to explore other genres, too. "I started out with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne, a love triangle, and then made 'Table No. 21' an out an out thriller, and then went on to make the web series that was the biopic of Sunny Leone. And now (I have attempted) action. It helps me personally to grow as a filmmaker and learn new things. You have to keep educating yourself. I want to keep learning and experimenting in order to tell new stories that deal with different genres," said Aditya.

He cannot stop gushing about his film's action star Vidyut. "Whatever I say is not enough to complement Vidyut. His dedication and skills to perform those stunts, show the pure love he has for the craft," he concluded.

"Commando 3" stars Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar. The film releases on November 29.