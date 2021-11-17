हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol's next project is Velle – deets inside!

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol's next project is Velle and the film will be backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms. The film also stars his uncle Abhay Deol in pivotal role.

Dharmendra&#039;s grandson Karan Deol&#039;s next project is Velle – deets inside!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film 'Velle', ahead of its trailer release.

The film Velle stars Karan Deol in the lead role, along with his uncle Abhay Deol, who will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Karan Deol is the son of leading Bollywood star Sunny Deol and is the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ajay shared the film's poster and wrote, "Har Velle ka din aata hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon."

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details of the upcoming film on his Twitter handle.

 

 

According to him, the film produced by AjayDevgnFfilms and also features Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari in key roles.

Produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, the film is co-produced by Suniel Saini and Abhishek Nama.

'Velle' is slated to release on December 10 at the theatres.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dharmendragrandson Karan DeolSunny DeolVelle filmAbhay DeolMouni RoyBollywood actors
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's action film 'Bull' release date out

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor in Rajasthan!