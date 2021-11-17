Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol's next project is Velle – deets inside!

Producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film 'Velle', ahead of its trailer release.

The film Velle stars Karan Deol in the lead role, along with his uncle Abhay Deol, who will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Karan Deol is the son of leading Bollywood star Sunny Deol and is the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ajay shared the film's poster and wrote, "Har Velle ka din aata hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon."

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details of the upcoming film on his Twitter handle.

Dharmendra also tweeted about the same.



According to him, the film produced by AjayDevgnFfilms and also features Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari in key roles.

Produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, the film is co-produced by Suniel Saini and Abhishek Nama.

'Velle' is slated to release on December 10 at the theatres.