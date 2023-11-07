Did You Know: Salman Khan Injured His Shoulder While Filming Action Scene On Tiger 3 Sets

NEW DELHI: Without a doubt, one of the biggest action stars in Indian cinema is Salman Khan. Over the past ten years, the superstar has consistently produced mass-masala action-oriented films, solidifying his status as an action hero. Although the public found the action scenes in this movie entertaining, the performers' performances were just as dangerous and daring.

As you are aware, Salman Khan is getting ready for the November 12 worldwide release of his highly anticipated action movie, Tiger 3. The movie's major action scene was being filmed when the famous actor hurt himself.

Tiger 3, an action thriller, features some amazing action scenes, including bike and car chases. Salman himself performed a significant rooftop sequence for the movie, which looks authentic and uncut on screen. Salman suffered an injury while carrying out the sequence. Although the long action scene is considered one of the movie's highlights, Salman's shoulder was injured in the process even though it was done safely.

Salman Khan and the makers aim to make Tiger 3 the biggest event film of the year, and leaving no stone unturned, the makers have incorporated some of the top-class and never-before-seen action sequences in the film and have got the top-name action choreographers on board for the film to give the fans and the masses a theatrical experience that they have never witnessed before.

The advance booking of the film has been opened recently, and the film is showing a phenomenal trend in the advance booking. Despite without any promotions, the advance before five days of release stands at 7.5 crores, and the film is poised to take the earth-shattering opening at the box office.

Tiger 3 marks the third film in the Tiger franchise, in which Salman will return as the titular and OG spy Tiger alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma will be released in cinemas on November 12.