Did you notice Disha Patani in Salman Khan's latest 'Bharat' poster?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film by Ali Abbas Zafar is high on the buzz word and has fans expectations skyrocketing already. The makers have unveiled two brand new posters of the movie.

The latest poster features a much younger Salman Khan who will take you back to the 90s. It has full retro feels and has a tagline 'Jawaani Humari Jaaneman Thi'. Well, while everyone is still gushing over Sallu Bhai in the poster, we noticed the very stunning Disha Patani flying like a fairy in the poster.

Yes! She too features in the new poster and can be seen in her full trapeze artiste avatar. Earlier, reports were rife that she is playing a trapeze performer in the movie.

Check out the poster and notice Disha in it:

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman have previously delivered massive hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead opposite Sallu Bhai in 'Bharat' and that remains another highlight of the movie.

The film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.