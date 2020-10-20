Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is timeless: Kajol on film's 25th anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol says when the shooting of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" was on, the team believed they were making a "cool" film together, but never anticipated that the movie would go on to have an everlasting impact on pop culture.

The film, fondly called "DDLJ", completed 25 years on Tuesday, and the actor said the romance between her character, Simran and Shah Rukh Khan's Raj is what makes the movie "timeless".

"I think 'DDLJ' is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like," Kajol said in a statement shared by production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The 46-year-old actor said she initially found Simran "a little boring", but gradually recognised the character.

"I realized there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don't do the right thing but we always want to do that.

"You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool."

"DDLJ" marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his father, veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Kajol said Aditya Chopra is one such director who is driven by his "conviction" for a story.

"I think what sets Adi apart is probably his conviction. He is very, very convinced of what he is making and doesn't take on a project if he isn't absolutely convinced about it. That really is what sets him apart. He is not willing to let go off that basic core conviction that he has in his characters and he knows them best," she said of the filmmaker.

While making "DDLJ", the actor recalled, they had their fingers crossed that the film would turn out to be a hit and as they say, the rest is history.

"We were shooting for 'DDLJ' and we never thought that we were making this! We just thought we were going to make a really cool film together and hopefully, it will be a hit film and we were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well etc but I don't think anyone of us ever realized the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it!" Kajol said.

The film also gave Hindi cinema one of its most iconic on-screen couples in Kajol and Shah Rukh, who later went on to star in hits such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "My Name is Khan", etc.

Widely credited for changing the grammar of Hindi cinema, "DDLJ", according to YRF, was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and in 1995 it collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets, a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore worldwide.

In today's inflation-adjusted value, the film's collection stands at a staggering Rs 455 crore in India and Rs 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to Rs 524 crore, the production house said.